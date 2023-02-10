Neuralink being investigated for allegedly flouting biohazard rules

Neuralink is Musk's company that has been developing a device that can take instructions from the brain and control a computer. Touted as a boon for people with physical disabilities, the technology has missed its goal to begin human trials in 2020, which has Musk frustrated.

Allegations of illegal handling of pathogens

Neuralink began its journey by teaming up with experts at the University of California, Davis, and demonstrated the potential of its technology with an implant that enabled a monkey to play a game using its brain alone.

Following this achievement, Neuralink had little to showcase and allegedly rushed experiments that caused needless suffering and animal deaths. Interesting Engineering has previously reported that Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), an animal rights group, had filed a complaint against Neuralink with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) alleging animal cruelty during experiments.

Although Neuralink has denied these charges, it accepted that animals had died during its experiments due to device failures and infections following implants. New data obtained by PCRM through public information requests shows that Neuralink potentially breached regulations for hazardous material transportation in 2019.

As per PCRM's letter sent to the Department of Transportation, Neuralink allegedly transported pathogens on the implants that were removed from the monkeys after improper sanitization and packaging. Records obtained by the group show that this could include organisms such as antibiotic-resistant staphylococcus and herpes B virus, which may have been transported without proper containment measures.