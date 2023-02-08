A new bill proposes prisoners trade their organs for shorter sentences

Additionally, the Department of Correction would not profit from donations; instead, the expense of donations would be borne by the institutions that would benefit.

One of the lawmakers behind the initiative, Carlos González, told Boston.com in an email that he was partly motivated by a close friend who needs dialysis three to four times a week while he waits for a kidney donation.

"He's a father of three children and is in stage four of kidney failure," González said, adding, "I love my friend, and I'm praying through this legislation that we can extend the chances of life for him and any other person in a similar life-or-death situation."

He also added, "one of our goals is to provide information and education on the disproportionate number of Blacks and Latinos dying while waiting for donors,” highlighting that individuals of these backgrounds had a higher chance of developing a variety of comorbidities.

He argues that widening the pool of possible donors is an efficient strategy to raise the possibility that such patients would receive vital care.

Is incentivizing the sale of body parts possible?

However, not all are impressed with the proposal. Some, particularly ethicists and supporters of prisoners' rights, described it as "unethical and depraved."