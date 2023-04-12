New map of the Moon built from Legos just got one step closer to reality

The Moon map, a 2,360-piece Lego Art poster project isn't a reality just yet, but it has reached a critical milestone of achieving 10,000 backers through Lego Ideas, bringing it a critical step forward from the prototype stage to market.

Lego Ideas is something akin to a company crowdfunding program where the company can propose new sets or projects to the public and solicit support directly to gauge whether there is enough interest to make the required investments to bring the project to market.

"For thousands of years, people have looked up into the night sky and have been fascinated by Earth's natural satellite and closest neighbor, the Moon," the Lego Ideas page for the project reads. "This 2360-piece Lego Art space poster 'The Moon: Earth's Companion', celebrates the beauty and mystery of the Moon. At its center is a highly detailed, brick-built Moon, complete with unique craters and terrain features that showcase the Moon's striking geology."

The proposal, brought forward by a Lego Ideas 10K Club Member who goes by Sharky_Bricks on Twitter, will now advance to the Review phase of the program where the company will look into the project and determine if it will indeed become an official Lego set.