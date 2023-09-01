New Saudi giga project features a 7-mile artificial canal

A new development project financed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia features a 6.8 mile (11 km) long and 328 feet (100 m) wide artificial canal, a press release from the real estate developer ROSHN said.

The world's largest oil supplier, Saudi Arabia, is preparing for the new world order, where fossil fuels no longer fuel its economy. The country has undertaken ambitious projects such as NEOM and the LINE, which do not meet the norms of construction designs today.

The most recent announcement is for a waterfront settlement, MARAFY, to be built in the northern region of Jeddah, the capital city. The region had no waterfront, so it must be engineered first.