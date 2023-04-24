Trending
A new US voting technology
Texturized plant-based 'meat' burger
The light-powered yeast
Mechanism behind greying hair
Glaucoma gene therapy
NASA's moon base network

New study finds evidence of epic long journey undertaken by ancient Polynesia sailors

The team looked at the geochemical signatures of various ancient stone artifacts recovered between 1978 and 2019.
Mrigakshi Dixit
| Apr 24, 2023 07:43 AM EST
Created: Apr 24, 2023 07:43 AM EST
culture
Emae Island in Central Vanuatu.
Emae Island in Central Vanuatu.

Aymeric Hermann  

Sailors from ancient Polynesia are well-known for their epic journeys to remote islands long before Europeans arrived in America. These prehistoric people are said to have traveled to almost every remote island, from Tonga to Rapa Nui in the east to New Zealand in the south. 

But there is not much evidence regarding their journey to the west of the 180th meridian.

A new study led by the Max Planck Institute and a multidisciplinary team of researchers have attempted to trace the journey of Polynesian Outliers. These were native Polynesian societies that spread beyond Polynesia's main region to the western Pacific.  

The team looked at the geochemical signatures of various ancient stone artifacts recovered from two locations between 1978 and 2019: Vanuatu in the Solomon Islands, and the Caroline Islands. And compared the geochemical evidence with the other Polynesian locations.

These artifacts aided in deciphering how Polynesian societies interacted from one isolated community to another on distant islands. They were able to estimate the geological origin of these artifacts using this isotopic technique. 

The press release revealed that some of these stone items came from Tatagamatau on Tutuila Island (American Samoa), which is located more than 2,500 kilometers away in Polynesia's homeland.

"Tatagamatau adzes were among the most disseminated items across West and East Polynesia, and the sourcing of Taumako and Emae adzes suggest bursts of long-distance mobility towards the Outliers similar to those that led to the settlement of East Polynesia," said Aymeric Hermann, lead author and associate researcher at the Department of Linguistic and Cultural Evolution at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, in an official statement.

These inter-island voyages may also indicate that Polynesian sailors played a vital role in the "reappraisal of long-distance mobility." As per the authors, these long-distance travels were carefully planned by the sailors. During the last millennium A.D., the ancient sailors may have exchanged valuable cultural materials as well as technologies, such as shell adzes, back-strap looms, and obsidian points, with Pacific Island societies in the western Pacific, according to the statement.

The findings back up the oral theories that have been developed around their westward expansion. The study is published in the journal Science Advances.

Study abstract:

Although the peopling of Remote Oceania is well-documented as a general process of eastward migrations from Island Southeast Asia and Near Oceania toward the archipelagos of Remote Oceania, the origin and the development of Polynesian societies in the Western Pacific (Polynesian Outliers), far away from the Polynesian triangle, remain unclear. Here, we present a large-scale geochemical sourcing study of stone artifacts excavated from archeological sites in central Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands, and the Caroline Islands and provide unambiguous evidence of multiple long-distance voyages, with exotic stone materials being transported up to 2500 kilometers from their source. Our results emphasize high mobility in the Western Pacific during the last millennium CE and offer insights on the scale and timing of contacts between the Polynesian Outliers, their neighbors in the Western Pacific, and societies of Western Polynesia.

Most Popular
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/04/image/jpeg/Kr0GdtGg8H8rjx2t1paN5HAbIgmnYiK3GnG4GTEf.jpg
The science behind picking your nose – The Blueprint
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/20/image/jpeg/IJGJ1n8aZSCMPVSpcq5jL58WvCJomn8qBwd4T37w.jpg
Our understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrong
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/17BNgtFIkd8J0IyoDqpx2e4RlGs6YfnPQt56Q5NT.jpg
Inspired by NASA's hypersonic aircraft, engineers break paper plane flight world record
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/11/image/jpeg/aSPT6SrX97dY3X0XZv9oG3R4skxYmqc0Kf7fc7pL.jpg
Paradise lost: How phosphate mining devastated island Nauru
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/18/image/jpeg/B4SIKmYGrRHxNOQaanexdmvdf40KOs0SbTOmdROv.jpg
Electricity can heal even the worst kind of wounds three times faster, new study finds
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/23/image/jpeg/b4E7Ytknxpm374zNgFlFWNYeDMvMjCNSgoepqjtj.jpg
The unfair floods of Pakistan: ‘Climate carnage’ or botched engineering?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/jpeg/VnEA0qldFZciRwnMGgX4wVYMD31nYSxjcGduyLTW.jpg
In a first, scientists plan to submerge pendulums in the ocean to reduce coastal erosion
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/hPpt8VbddUqMedDyJvlX5smCdHbgajADzGS4yZEv.jpg
China claims its Space Station has achieved 100% oxygen regeneration in orbit
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/30/image/jpeg/LwowaG4UC9KdvdCZtzvJ4XMRjq4uzYzADMhA72aI.jpg
Photographer describes dearMoon Starship selection as 'ultimate dream'
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/18/image/jpeg/OQ1R63EBrdIz4pJZ90T0osClku7j0TWQJAD8rEDH.jpg
LIFTbuild: New game-changing construction system in skyscraper industry
More Stories
scienceA ‘quantum time flip’? Scientist explains how light can travel back and forth in time
Chris Young| 1/2/2023
scienceWhere are the aliens? A new study may finally solve the Fermi Paradox
Paul Ratner| 8/3/2022
scienceQuantum in 2027: Take a quantum leap into the future of IT
Derya Ozdemir| 8/8/2022