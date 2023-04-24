New study finds evidence of epic long journey undertaken by ancient Polynesia sailors

Sailors from ancient Polynesia are well-known for their epic journeys to remote islands long before Europeans arrived in America. These prehistoric people are said to have traveled to almost every remote island, from Tonga to Rapa Nui in the east to New Zealand in the south.

But there is not much evidence regarding their journey to the west of the 180th meridian.

A new study led by the Max Planck Institute and a multidisciplinary team of researchers have attempted to trace the journey of Polynesian Outliers. These were native Polynesian societies that spread beyond Polynesia's main region to the western Pacific.

The team looked at the geochemical signatures of various ancient stone artifacts recovered from two locations between 1978 and 2019: Vanuatu in the Solomon Islands, and the Caroline Islands. And compared the geochemical evidence with the other Polynesian locations.

These artifacts aided in deciphering how Polynesian societies interacted from one isolated community to another on distant islands. They were able to estimate the geological origin of these artifacts using this isotopic technique.

The press release revealed that some of these stone items came from Tatagamatau on Tutuila Island (American Samoa), which is located more than 2,500 kilometers away in Polynesia's homeland.

"Tatagamatau adzes were among the most disseminated items across West and East Polynesia, and the sourcing of Taumako and Emae adzes suggest bursts of long-distance mobility towards the Outliers similar to those that led to the settlement of East Polynesia," said Aymeric Hermann, lead author and associate researcher at the Department of Linguistic and Cultural Evolution at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, in an official statement.