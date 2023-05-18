New 3D Titanic wreck scans are composed of over 715,000 images

More than 100 years after it sank to the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean on its maiden voyage, RMS Titanic remains an enigma. Now a deep-sea mapping company and a production house have brought us new three-dimensional scans of the sunken ship by stitching together more than 715,000 images, the BBC reported.

1,500 people, including passengers and crew members, were killed when the Titanic hit an iceberg during its voyage from Southampton to New York in 1912. However, much information about its sinking has just been speculation. The exact cause of the sinking remains a mystery, and the only clues to solving it lie at a depth of 12,500 feet (3,800 m) in the Atlantic Ocean.