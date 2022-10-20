A new tool helps you go nostalgic and search through 91.7 million files from '80s and on
Jason Scott, a tech activist has launched a new website named Discmaster, which enables you to find any file among 91.7 million vintage computer files taken from Archive.org, Ars Technica reported. You can search through around 58 million images, 26 million texts, 3 million audio files, 2 million documents, 438,972 videos, and so on.
As you can imagine, the website works best with browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Brave, and Edge while it'd be funny to expect some good results with Internet Explorer 1.0 and 2.0.
"The value proposition is the value proposition of any freely accessible research database," stated Jason Scott in an interview with Ars Technica. "People are enabled to do deep dives into more history, reference their findings, and encourage others to look in the same place."
An unaffiliated platform for vintage lovers
According to Scott, Discmaster is "99.999 percent" the work of an anonymous group that loves vintage internet stuff, and contacted Scott to help them. Also, what he created is not an affiliated platform. The content is not limited to just memes and all. You can also find vintage porn; if you want to avoid that, you should go with the "Safe Search" option so that you can browse through NSFW content as you like.
"It is probably, to me, one of the most important computer history research project opportunities that we've had in 10 years," Scott said. "It's not done. They've analyzed 7,000 and some-odd CD-ROMs. And they're about to do another 8,000."
You'll see that some files are missing or not available for download due to legal reasons, and not all data from Archive.org is transferred to Discmaster as the website focuses on vintage media and shareware. If you see some text files that are unreadable due to weird characters, you can click the link with the (.txt) extension at the top to open it.
"Maybe some people don't want to go through a pile of old things," Scott said. "But if you are somebody for whom going through a pile of old things would really positively affect you, this is Shangri-La."
The enigmatic Dr. Pais, creator of viral patents of futuristic technologies, shares the details of his work in a rare podcast.