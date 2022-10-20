A new tool helps you go nostalgic and search through 91.7 million files from '80s and on

"The value proposition is the value proposition of any freely accessible research database," stated Jason Scott in an interview with Ars Technica. "People are enabled to do deep dives into more history, reference their findings, and encourage others to look in the same place."

An unaffiliated platform for vintage lovers

According to Scott, Discmaster is "99.999 percent" the work of an anonymous group that loves vintage internet stuff, and contacted Scott to help them. Also, what he created is not an affiliated platform. The content is not limited to just memes and all. You can also find vintage porn; if you want to avoid that, you should go with the "Safe Search" option so that you can browse through NSFW content as you like.

"It is probably, to me, one of the most important computer history research project opportunities that we've had in 10 years," Scott said. "It's not done. They've analyzed 7,000 and some-odd CD-ROMs. And they're about to do another 8,000."