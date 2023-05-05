In historic move, New York State bans gas appliances in new buildings

In historic move, New York State bans gas appliances in new buildingsThis includes the much-debated gas stoves too.Ameya Paleja| May 05, 2023 09:00 AM ESTCreated: May 05, 2023 09:00 AM ESTcultureBlue gas flames at home will soon become a thing of the pastXesai/ iStock Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In a historic move, the state of New York has banned the use of gas-based appliances in new buildings starting in 2026. The move aimed to bring in climate-friendly regulations will see fossil fuel lines becoming a thing of the past in new construction projects in the coming decade. The move follows similar policies that the states of California and Washington have put in place to limit gas lines being constructed. However, neither of the states has passed a law to put an outright ban on gas hookups. New York's All-Electric Buildings Act, however, does exactly that, and this extends to cooking stoves too. See Also When does the ban come into effect?According to the Act, which appeared alongside the state's 2024 budget, starting in 2026 new buildings smaller than seven stories in the state will not be allowed to have fossil fuel lines for appliances such as stoves, furnaces, or water heaters. The same policy will be put into effect for larger buildings starting in 2029, and all appliances will have to be electric. For those worried about climate change, this is some encouraging news since methane gas used as a fuel in furnaces, water boilers, and stoves accounts for over 10 percent of greenhouse gas emissions from the U.S., according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Most Popular Gas water boilers are emitters of greenhouse gases from residential buildingsronstik/iStock By-products of gas stoves have also been linked to increased risk for certain types of cancers, childhood asthma as well as cognitive decline. So, a ban on their usage could also lead to potential health benefits. Recently, the Court of Appeals ruled that a Berkeley, California policy from 2019 barring gas lines defied federal laws. So, it is likely that the New York law could also be challenged. However, experts told Gizmodo that the New York state had made some exceptions in the legislature, which allows commercial kitchens, factories, water treatment plants, as well as hospitals and laboratories to continue to use fossil fuels. Earlier this year, an official from the White House said President Biden was against outlawing gas stoves in American homes. So does the new law put the state of New York on a collision course with the White House? Interestingly no. The law comes into effect at a future date and is applicable to new constructions. Even in 2029, households with gas stoves will continue to have them and would not be asked to replace them to comply with the law. However, if you shift into a house or apartment complex built after 2026, be ready for some changes. HomeCultureSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Company is attempting to restart a shuttered US nuclear plant for the first timeTwo massive gravity batteries are nearing completion in the US and ChinaRight to repair: Colorado becomes first state in the US to pass the lawSouth Korea aims to deliver the world's first solid state-batteries for EVsArtemis I: Space experts tell us why NASA's mission will make historyElon Musk's Starlink satellites got 'invisibility' upgrades. What do astronomers say?Wreck diver describes finding part of the Space Shuttle ChallengerHere's what complex primate societies can teach us about sex and genderDARPA is making Nikola Tesla's dream of wireless energy a realityThe worst case Starlink scenario? We could be 'right on the edge' of Kessler syndrome More Stories scienceOlkaria VI, Kenya: Inside the world's largest single-turbine geothermal plantSade Agard| 11/4/2022innovationThe Cairo Sketches: Too good to be true wonders of AIBaba Tamim| 10/5/2022transportationHow a 17-year old revolutionized the EV motor – The BlueprintAlice Cooke| 1/1/2023