In historic move, New York State bans gas appliances in new buildings

In a historic move, the state of New York has banned the use of gas-based appliances in new buildings starting in 2026. The move aimed to bring in climate-friendly regulations will see fossil fuel lines becoming a thing of the past in new construction projects in the coming decade.

The move follows similar policies that the states of California and Washington have put in place to limit gas lines being constructed. However, neither of the states has passed a law to put an outright ban on gas hookups. New York's All-Electric Buildings Act, however, does exactly that, and this extends to cooking stoves too.