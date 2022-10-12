New Zealand aims to tax the greenhouse emissions produced by cows

The country's farming industry makes up about half of its emissions, hence the possible solution.

However, New Zealand farmers are not happy with the proposal. It will "rip the guts out of small-town New Zealand," Federated Farmers national president Andrew Hoggard said.

The money taxed from farmers will go back into the farm industry to help finance new technologies, research, and incentive payments, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Farmers of New Zealand disagree.

"New Zealand's farmers are set to be the first in the world to reduce agricultural emissions, positioning our biggest export market for the competitive advantage that brings in a world increasingly discerning about the provenance of their food," she added.

The amount of money the farmers will pay has not been decided yet; however, the government encourages the farmers to charge more for climate-friendly products in order to compensate for the tax they'll be paying.