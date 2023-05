An investigational study conducted by the anti-misinformation organization, Newsguard, has found 50 "news websites" churning out artificial intelligence (AI) generated content across topics related to politics, health, environment, finance, and technology, The Guardian reported.

One of these websites called Celebritiesdeaths.com, claimed last month that U.S. President Joe had "passed away peacefully in his sleep" and Vice President Kamala Harris was now acting President. Interesting Engineering is not linking to the website, so it does not get a further boost of views.

A similar news piece on the website was titled "Dumpling empire founder dies." The article went on to say that the 96-year-old had founded a global dumpling franchise but did not even name him. What makes it even more interesting is that the article was published on February 26 and reported that the founder died on March 26.