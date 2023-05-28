Breach alert: NHS trusts found to share private data with Facebook

A new Observer report has discovered a covert tracking tool in the websites of 20 NHS trusts that allows them to share private patient data with Facebook without consent and despite promising never to do so.

This according to a report by The Guardian published on Saturday.

The data recorded through Meta Pixel is matched to the user’s IP address and in many cases details of their Facebook account. After news of the breach broke this weekend, 17 of the 20 NHS trusts that were using Meta Pixel confirmed they had pulled the tracking tool and even issued apologies.

This has not stopped the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) from investigating and privacy experts from expressing sincere concerts.