No, Bruce Willis did not sell his face to deepfake firm Deepcake

False reports

The news comes about after several media outlets reported that Willis had agreed to have his image used in deepfake videos. Both the Daily Mail and the Telegraph wrote about it.

Last year, Willis did work with Deepcake to create an advert for Megafon, a Russian telecoms company, which is where the rumors began. The advert saw the use of deepfake technology to recreate Willis’ appearance.

"What he definitely did is that he gave us his consent (and a lot of materials) to make his Digital Twin," Deepacke told the BBC.

Deepcake’s website even boasts a recommendation attributed to Willis: "I liked the precision of my character. It's a great opportunity for me to go back in time. The neural network was trained on content of Die Hard and Fifth Element, so my character is similar to the images of that time."

However, Willis's agent told the BBC that the actor is not at all involved with the company. "Please know that Bruce has no partnership or agreement with this Deepcake company,” he said.

The emergence and development of deepfakes

The controversy surrounding this event highlights some of the challenges associated with the recent emergence and development of deepfake technology. Work on deepfakes is actually not entirely new. While nowhere near the sophistication of current technology, the field of "computer vision" has been around since the 1990s.