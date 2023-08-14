No cage fight? Zuckerberg says ‘it’s time to move on’In a Threads post, Zuckerberg said, “I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on.”Sejal Sharma| Aug 14, 2023 06:00 AM ESTCreated: Aug 14, 2023 06:00 AM ESTcultureMark Zuckerberg and Elon MuskX Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Two months after much back and forth around the cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, it seems that the Meta CEO has shut the door on the billionaire battle.In a Threads post, Zuckerberg said, “I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on.” Zuckerberg's Threads postThreads This comes after Musk asked Zuckerberg to engage in a practice bout in the latter’s backyard in Palo Alto. A screenshot of that conversation was shared by Walter Isaacson, who’s writing a biography on Musk, on X.I got this text message from Elon Musk at 4:44am CT showing a screenshot of some text messages in which he tells Mark Zuckerberg they should fight this Monday at Zuckerberg’s home in Palo Alto. pic.twitter.com/krgRsH5P5G— Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) August 13, 2023Zuckerberg confirmed the same in his Threads post: “I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.” See Also Related A shoulder injury could ruin the Musk-Zuckerberg fight Musk vs Zuckerberg fight to take place at Roman Colosseum Delay after delayAfter much clamor around the much anticipated fist fight between the scions of the Silicon Valley, the repeated delays appeared to have gotten to Zuckerberg. After Zuckerberg’s Threads post calling off the fight, Musk called him a chicken. This isn’t anything particularly new, since Musk on numerous occasions in the past has name-called the Meta CEO.Zuck is a chicken— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023The delay also comes after Musk had announced on X that he would soon need to undergo surgery for a shoulder injury and would need time to recuperate. This further postpones the fight by a couple of months.Will they, won't they?Though the optics of the situation favor Zuckberg, it seemed that Musk was interested in the fight. He had claimed on Friday, in all seriousness, that the event would take place at a historic venue in Rome, which, as is being speculated, might possibly be the Colosseum. Musk admitted as much, after he wrote ‘Gladiator’ with sword emojis in an X post.It does feel like that the fight has been postponed indefinitely for the foreseeable future, Zuckerberg has kept the doors open: “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously,” he wrote in a post. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You 900-year-old sword still has 'bend' from Holy Land war, X-ray revealsAcrocyanosis, a rare and shocking symptom of long COVIDIs deep sea mining worth it?Mummies show anemia was common in ancient EgyptRussia to evacuate entire village due to danger of falling rocket'Eerie-blue glow' seen with nuclear fusion for the first timeSea change: The engineering challenges of harnessing our oceans to remove CO2AI and robots might be the future of battery developmentLK-99 superconductor: Chinese researchers demonstrate magnetic levitation as proofRechargeable batteries made from waste Job Board