No cage fight? Zuckerberg says ‘it’s time to move on’

Two months after much back and forth around the cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, it seems that the Meta CEO has shut the door on the billionaire battle.

In a Threads post, Zuckerberg said, “I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on.”

Zuckerberg's Threads post Threads

This comes after Musk asked Zuckerberg to engage in a practice bout in the latter’s backyard in Palo Alto. A screenshot of that conversation was shared by Walter Isaacson, who’s writing a biography on Musk, on X.

I got this text message from Elon Musk at 4:44am CT showing a screenshot of some text messages in which he tells Mark Zuckerberg they should fight this Monday at Zuckerberg’s home in Palo Alto. pic.twitter.com/krgRsH5P5G — Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) August 13, 2023

Zuckerberg confirmed the same in his Threads post: “I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.”