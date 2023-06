Contrary to recent claims, multiple reliable sources, including scientists, have debunked the notion that OceanGate's missing submersible, engaged in a Titanic wreckage exploration, depended on Elon Musk's SpaceX-operated Starlink satellites for communication.

At the time of writing, an alarming situation unfolds as the vessel carrying five individuals faces an imminent depletion of oxygen reserves, expected to occur at 07:08 ET on Thursday, June 22.

As the frantic search and rescue efforts continue, it's important to note that the extreme depths involved in the sub's operation make it impossible for Starlink to serve as a viable communication link.

Why Starlink has no connection to the mission Titan sub

In a recent Snopes article, an intriguing topic emerged: OceanGate's utilization of Starlink for internet access while at sea. This has led some individuals to make a bizarre leap in logic, suggesting that Starlink (and Elon Musk himself) could be held responsible for the disappearance of the Titan submarine solely because it lost contact with its above-sea support vessel. However, let's delve into the reality behind this unfounded connection.