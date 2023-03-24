Twitter to end legacy verified checkmarks once considered a badge of honor

In November of 2022, Twitter gave a blue check verified mark to an account impersonating Jesus Christ. This came as a surprise to many as Twitter owner Elon Musk is known for his aversion to fake accounts.

The mark was a result of Twitter blue, which offers verified accounts (popularly called ‘blue ticks’) for $7.99 (dollars).

Losing the blue ticks

Now, legacy verified users will soon be losing their blue ticks, but it remains unclear if the website plans to yank their verified checkmarks all at once or in batches.

And since Musk announced that all press inquiries at the company will be answered with a poop emoji, we can’t reach out to find out exactly what will be happening.

Blue subscriptions are quickly becoming available worldwide. Previously only accessible within certain regions, this rollout brings the service within reach of most people.

Paying subscribers will be getting a blue tick next to their usernames and will be able to make 4,000-character tweets, edit their posts and enjoy higher reply rankings.