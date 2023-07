Terms like "non-human biologics" and "transparency" dominated the US Congressional hearing about unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), commonly known as UFOs.

The hearing featured three former military veterans, including whistleblower David Grusch as witnesses. Still, it did not have a blockbuster moment that would stop the world in its tracks and require people to pay attention.

This is rather strange given that the hearing was initiated due to Grusch's statements about alien spacecraft that he had made to various news outlets in the months leading up to it.

During the sworn testimony, the whistleblower advocated for increased secrecy and private discussions, which contradicted his previous grievances against the US government for the same reasons.