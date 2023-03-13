North Korea fires cruise missiles amid US-South Korean military drills

The exercises, dubbed "Freedom Shield," are the largest exercises undertaken by the two forces in the past five years. The annual event was scaled back in 2017 after former President Donald Trump tried to negotiate an end to North Korea's long-range missile and nuclear weapons program. However, that possibility seems long gone after the Asia country conducted a record number of missile tests last year.

North Korea hits back with missile tests

While the testing seems to have slowed down from the beginning of this year, following the announcement of Freedom Shield, North Korea has responded with more missile tests. Last week, North Korea fired six short-range missiles into the Yellow Sea.

Sunday's missile fires took place from the "8.24 Yongung" submarine, the same vessel that North Korea used to demonstrate its first submarine-launched ballistic missile in 2016, CNN said in its report.

Fired from the Sea of Japan, the missiles traveled for an hour at roughly 932 miles (1,500 km) per hour before performing figure-of-eight-shaped patterns before hitting their targets, state media agency KCNA claimed. South Korean officials, however, confirmed only one unidentified missile fire from a submarine and are analyzing the incident.

The two Korean nations have been at loggerheads for many decades omersukrugoksu/iStock

Experts, however, told the SCMP that images released by KCNA show that the submarine had surfaced to fire the missile, taking away the element of stealth needed in such a test.