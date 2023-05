North Korea has confirmed in a statement that it plans to launch its first military spy satellite next month as a measure to monitor activities of the U.S-South Korea alliance in the area. The statement comes a day after the country declared its intent to launch a satellite without detailing its actual purpose.

Since North Korea's earlier statement, speculation was rife that the country was planning to launch a spy satellite after its Supreme Leader, Kim Jong Un visited a satellite assembly facility last month.

Whether the satellite is meant for military or civilian purposes, the country still needs to use propulsion technology that is close to the one used in ballistic missiles and banned by the resolution of the United Nations Security Council.