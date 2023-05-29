North Korea plans first spy satellite launch, Japan threatens to shoot it down

North Korea has notified its neighboring country Japan about its plans to launch a satellite in the coming few days, AP reported. The launch is expected between May 31 and June 11 and is seen as North Korea's attempt to put a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit.

A satellite launch would require North Korea to use long-range missile technology, which contradicts the restrictions by the U.N. Security Council. Pyongyang has, however, maintained that such restrictions do not limit a satellite launch under a civilian space program.

The U.S. and its allies in the region believe that North Korea carries out missile tests under the guise of such launches, and the technology from the space program could be used to further North Korea's ballistic missiles.