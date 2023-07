July 10The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has warned the United States that further violations of its airspace by spy drones will no longer be tolerated. According to DPRK statements, the US conducted surveillance flights in or near North Korean airspace on Monday (10th July), and that future intrusion will be met with force.

A statement released by an unidentified representative from North Korea's Ministry of National Defense, as reported by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), suggests that aggressive military maneuvers by the United States are pushing the Korean Peninsula towards a dangerous nuclear conflict, reports Reuters. According to KCNA, the United States has been utilizing reconnaissance planes and drones in the area, and their recent decision to send a nuclear submarine near the peninsula has been viewed as an escalation of tensions.