North Korea's attempt to launch a military spy satellite has failed after the rocket went kaput in the second stage, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The Chollima-1 satellite vehicle rocket suffered a propulsion failure in the West Sea following the usual separation of the first stage, KCNA reported on Wednesday.

The engine system's reliability and stability were noted as low, while the fuel utilized was deemed unstable, resulting in the mission's failure.

"The launch sparked emergency warnings on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa and in the South Korean capital Seoul, where the city briefly issued an evacuation warning in error," said a Guardian news report.