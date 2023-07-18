Not just a $100 bill, more things link Benjamin Franklin to the US currency

Everyone's seen Benjamin Franklin's face on a $100 note. It's unmissable. However, his association with dollar bills has a lot more history.

Famously known as one of the United States' founding fathers, Franklin was also a scientist who contributed to the understanding of electricity. This diplomat represented the country in key matters and drafted the Declaration of Independence.

But little known about his genius is his innovative ways of printing money.

Researchers at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, US, have mapped the techniques used by Franklin in new printing and production methods.

The study was led by Khachatur Manukyan, who analyzed a trove of nearly 600 notes from the Colonial period and spent the last seven years of his life doing that. The notes, ranging from 1709 to 1790, are part of the Hesburgh Libraries’ Rare Books and Special Collections collection.