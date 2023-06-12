Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic secured his name in tennis history by winning a record 23rd Grand Slam tournament at the French Open in Paris last night, defeating the Norwegian Casper Ruud in the final.

The win takes him ahead of Spaniard Rafael Nadal (22) and Swiss legend Roger Federer (20) for the most Grand Slam wins ever n the history of the sport.

The controversial star is well-known for promoting wellness fads and pseudoscience and was spotted wearing a 'nanotechnology patch' throughout the tournament in Paris.

When probed by the media, Djokovic responded that he was trying to imitate Iron Man.