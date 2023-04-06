Twitter designates NPR ‘state-affiliated media,’ gets poop emoji for questioning the decision

"It is unacceptable for Twitter to label us this way. A vigorous, vibrant free press is essential to the health of our democracy," he added.

Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Twitter, acknowledged that NPR had been given the new tag.

"Seems accurate," Musk said in response to a tweet about the change in NPR status under a screenshot of Twitter's rules defining state-affiliated media.

State-controlled media businesses have long been identified on Twitter, now owned by the tech billionaire.

The labels "provide additional context about accounts that are controlled by certain official representatives of governments, state-affiliated media entities, and individuals associated with those entities," according to the platform regulations.

Twitter further describes state-affiliated media as "outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution."

However, Twitter claims state-affiliated media with "editorial independence," like the BBC in the United Kingdom, are not defined as state-affiliated media.

NPR reporter David Gura published two screenshots demonstrating how NPR was originally listed next to the BBC as a state-funded organization that was not categorized as a state-affiliated entity since it had editorial independence.

"Yesterday, @elonmusk's Twitter labeled NPR' state-affiliated media,' even though the company's own policy stated the organization shouldn't be labeled as such because it has editorial independence (left). Hours later, Twitter removed the reference to NPR in the policy (right)," he wrote on Twitter.