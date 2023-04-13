NPR decides to quit Twitter after 'inaccurate' labels

Also, their feed is the Twitter equivalent of diarrhea. It’s unreadable.



They would have far more real followers if they only posted their top articles.



Same applies to all publications. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2023

Musk's battle with NPR

After taking over Twitter, Musk has instituted a host of changes and pushed users to sign up for its Twitter Blue service subscriptions. Twitter is also officially rolling back verified check marks on the platform after they have been bundled with Twitter Blue.

Many media organizations and celebrities have refused to cough up a subscription fee for the verified checkmark that they were conferred much before Musk took over Twitter. After quite a few attempts on launching Twitter Blue where users assumed identities of other organizations with verified check marks. Twitter seemed to have finally got its bearings right and found a way to keep some verified checks by adding additional labels.

However, last week, Twitter labeled NPR's accounts as U.S.-state affiliated media first and then changed it to government-funded media — putting them in the same bracket as RussiaTV or Xinhua news agency in China.

NPR has refuted this label stating that even though it receives federal funding, it is editorially independent and Twitter's label is "inaccurate and misleading". According to the outlet, federal funding accounts for less than one percent of its $300 million annual budget,

NPR CEO John Lansing told NPR employees that the organization would not immediately return to the platform, even if Twitter dropped the label. He also said that he had lost in decision-making at Twitter.