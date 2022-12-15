The Nutty Putty Cave and the untimely death of a young caver

At the time, Green probably had no idea that it would become a famous cave that thousands of tourists would visit every year. He sure as hell didn’t know that a young explorer would die in the cave or that it would be sealed after the tragic incident.

We’ll come to that story later, but first, to understand how the Nutty Putty cave formed and what kind of cave it is, let's learn a bit about caves and their various types.

Types of caves

Inside the cave Jon Jasper

Caves are formed by different natural processes and are named after the process that created them. Following are some common cave types that can be found around the world.

Solution caves

These types of caves form in soluble rocks like limestone, gypsum, or dolomite. Rainwater absorbs CO2 from the air, becoming weakly acidic, and then seeps through the soils and percolates through fractures in the bedrock, dissolving the rock. This process occurs over thousands of years, and eventually, a cave system may be formed. Solution caves or karst caves are the most common type of caves in the world.

Lava caves

Lava caves, also called lava tubes, are formed as a result of volcanic eruptions. When the lava comes out, its outer surface begins to cool and harden. Beneath the outer hard insulating surface, the hot lava continues to flow. Once completely drained, the tubes remain empty and, over time, become solid rock.

Glacier caves

As the name suggests, glacier caves are formed when glaciers start melting. The melting can occur due to multiple reasons, but global warming and temperature is the main cause. In summer, glaciers start melting at the base. The melting may cause small caves to form between the ice and the bedrock or sediment beneath it. The resulting water crates pathways as it flows. Glacier caves are highly unstable, changing shape and size throughout the year.

Eolian caves

Eolian caves are formed in dry areas when wind, carrying small particles of sand or silt, strikes against cliffs and carves them out. Sometimes, these caves are further carved and shaped by humans into beautiful temples. Of course, if formed naturally, this is a slow process and takes hundreds or thousands of years. These caves usually extend only a few meters and are usually found in desert areas.