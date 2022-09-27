Offshore wind farms are 125 times better for US taxpayers than oil and gas

Air pollution rui_noronha

Wind farms offer higher offshore lease sales

Offshore leases are patches of publicly owned waters that are rented out for purposes of energy production by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management in the U.S. This process is a provision under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the money made from the leases is deposited with the U.S. Treasury Department.

The public programs of the U.S. government are funded through such income, which puts money back into the pockets of taxpayers. In such a scenario, it is crucial to know how much contribution offshore oil and gas leases make compared to clean energy options such as wind farms.

The CAP report found that between 2019 and 2021, the average winning bid for an offshore lease for oil and gas was $47 per acre. In contrast, the average winning bid for an offshore wind farm was $5,900 per acre - a whopping 125 times more. What makes the number even more interesting is that the wind industry in the U.S. is still relatively new, and future leases are expected to see the number grow, Gizmodo said in its report.

Thus, there is now a greater financial incentive to provide offshore leases to wind farms rather than oil and gas. The environmental advantage has been noticeable. However, the CAP's report shed light on them too.

How clean is clean energy

Offshore wind energy is not entirely carbon neutral and produces 87 metric tons of carbon dioxide per acre. The report added that this is the equivalent of running 19 cars on the road for a year. This is a minuscule amount of carbon emissions that fossil fuels generate.