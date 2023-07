An Ohio-class nuclear-capable US Navy ballistic missile submarine has made a call to a South Korean port for the first time in decades, CNN reports. The visit, made only days after the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted its latest ballistic missile test, has raised eyebrows at home and abroad as to the purpose of it.

Upto 80 nukes

Ohio-class submarines, nicknamed "Boomers," can carry up to 20 Trident II nuclear ICBMs. Each can house four warheads, meaning a fully armed Ohio submarine could unleash about 80 nuclear warheads in total. The Trident missiles possess a range of 4,600 miles (7,400 kilometers), making them capable of striking a target in North Korea from extensive areas of the Pacific, Indian, or Arctic oceans.