$77 billion: Health damages in the US associated with oil and gas production

Oil and gas (O&G) production in the U.S. accounted for $77 billion in annual health costs, about three times the cost of climate impact from methane emissions from the same operation, according to the study led by the Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH).

Even as nations worldwide look to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels, O&G production in the U.S. is currently near record-high levels. The focus of the clean energy transition has been the impact of fossil fuel combustion in power generators, vehicles, and industry. However, few studies have measured the effects of air pollution caused by generation activity.