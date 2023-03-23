The oldest, most complete Hebrew Bible could make $40m at auction

The Codex Sassoon will be up for auction at Sotheby's in New York in May, with an estimated value of $30 million to $50 million. If it sells for over $43.2 million, it will become the most expensive historical document ever sold at auction, surpassing a rare first-edition copy of the US Constitution. Its high value is due to its rarity, completeness, and historical significance.

One of the most important aspects of the Codex Sassoon is its Masoretic notes, which ensure the proper inscription and recitation of the biblical text. The Masoretes, a group of Jewish scholars who worked to standardize the Hebrew Bible's text in the early Middle Ages, added a set of annotations and comments to the Hebrew Bible's text known as the Masoretic notes.

The notes in the Codex Sassoon are precious, as they provide insight into the development of the text of the Hebrew Bible and the methods used to preserve it.

In addition to its Masoretic notes, the Codex Sassoon tells us a lot about how the Abrahamic religions grew and spread. Its annotations and inscriptions from the Middle Ages show us the history of the Levant. Its significance lies not only in its content but also in its journey throughout history.

Only 12 pages of the Codex are missing, and David Solomon Sassoon acquired them in 1929. It was dedicated to a synagogue in Makisin, now the site of Markada in present-day Syria, in the 13th century.