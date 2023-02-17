Oldest Hebrew Bible could be auctioned for $50 million

"With such eminence, the codex has an incomparable presence and gravitas that can only be borne from more than one thousand years of history."

The Codex Sassoon. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The Pentateuch, the Prophets, and the Writings are the three divisions of the 24 books of the Hebrew Bible found in the Codex Sassoon, which also includes accent marks that serve as musical notes and vowels that appear as points under Hebrew letters to indicate how the words should be pronounced and understood.

"Their work enabled the creation of an accurate and authoritative text of the Hebrew Bible that is used across the globe still today," Sharon Liberman Mintz, a senior Judaica specialist in Sotheby's books and manuscripts department, told CNET.

Codex Sassoon contains authentic annotations of the Masorah, commentary that ensures appropriate inscription and recitation of the biblical text. One such note mentions "the great teacher, Aaron ben Moses ben Asher" and his work on al-taj, the traditional honorific of the Aleppo Codex, implying that the Masorete scribe who copied Codex Sassoon's Masorah may have consulted the revered volume when it was in Tiberias or Jerusalem in the 10th or 11th century.