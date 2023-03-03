The oldest ice skates made from bones were discovered in China

The skates are believed to have been used during the early Bronze Age by the ancestors of the modern-day Mongolian people. The bones used to make the skates are believed to be from a deer, and they were sharpened to create a cutting edge that allowed the wearer to glide across the ice.

Overlooking the excavation site of Gaotai Relics. The Institute of Archeology Cass

The early history of ice skating

Ice skating has a long history, with evidence suggesting that it was first practiced in Finland around 3,000 years ago. However, the discovery of these ice skates in China pushes back the earliest known use of ice skates for several centuries. The skates were believed to be used for practical purposes, such as hunting and transportation across frozen rivers and lakes. The discovery provides insight into the early history of ice skating and how people used it in ancient times.

In addition to shedding light on the history of ice skating and technology in ancient China, the discovery of ice skates is also crucial for studying human migration patterns. The ancestors of the modern-day Mongolian people are believed to have originated in the region where the ice skates were found, and their migration patterns can be traced through archaeological discoveries such as this one.

Wooden vehicle components unearthed from the remains. The Institute of Archeology Cass

More about the site

According to The Institute of Archeology Cass, the residential area and the ruins of the high platform make up the Jirentai Goukou site. It is in Chaleger Village, Kemeng Township, Nilek County, in the Yili River Valley. The remnants of the high platform are a thousand meters or so to the south of the Jirentai Goukou site's residential section, which is surrounded by mountains and faces the water.