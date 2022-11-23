The world's oldest meal reveals details about our 575-million-year-old ancestor

"Scientists already knew Kimberella left feeding marks by scraping off algae covering the sea floor, which suggested the animal had a gut. But it was only after analyzing the molecules of Kimberella's gut that we were able to determine what exactly it was eating and how it digested food," Brocks said.

Preserved chemical in the fossils helps figure gut contents of animals

The Dickinsonia fossil depicting the animal's distinctive rib-like design imprinted on its body. Dr. Ilya Bobrovskiy

The team also found another animal, called Dickinsonia, which grew up to 1.4 meters in length and had a rib-like design imprinted on its body. Unlike the Kimberella, the Dickinsonia absorbed food through its body.

"Our findings suggest that the animals of the Ediacara biota, which lived on Earth prior to the 'Cambrian Explosion' of modern animal life, were a mixed bag of outright weirdos, such as Dickinsonia, and more advanced animals like Kimberella that already had some physiological properties similar to humans and other present-day animals," Bobrovskiy said.

Even though the Dickinsonia didn't have a gut, researchers were able to figure out its feeding patterns. "Kimberella knew exactly which sterols were good for it and had an advanced fine-tuned gut to filter out all the rest. This was a Eureka moment for us; by using preserved chemicals in the fossils, we can now make gut contents of animals visible even if the gut has since long decayed," said Brocks.

The fossils were collected in 2018 by Bobrovskiy from cliffs near the White Sea in Russia's northwest.

The study paper was published in Current Biology

Study Abstract:

The oldest animals appear in the fossil record among Ediacara biota communities. They prelude animal-dominated ecosystems of the Phanerozoic and may hold clues to the appearance of modern animal phyla in the Cambrian explosion. However, little is known about the phylogeny of the Ediacaran organisms and even less about their diet and feeding behavior. An exception is mollusc-like Kimberella, for which a fossilized gut, feeding traces, and even potential coprolites have been found. By contrast, Ediacaran organic-walled tubes, such as Sabellidites and Calyptrina, are thought to belong to tube worms comparable with modern Siboglinidae that have no gut but gain their nutrition from symbiotic bacteria. Here, we examine the gut contents of Ediacaran animals using biomarker molecules. We show that 558-million-year (Ma)-old tube worm-like Calyptrina and mollusc-like Kimberella possessed a gut and shared a diet of green algae and bacteria. Despite their ancient age, sterol metabolism within the gut of both organisms was already comparable to extant invertebrates. Dickinsonia, one of the key Ediacaran animals, show no traces of dietary molecules, indicating a different feeding mode and possible external digestion analogous to modern Placozoa. Lipid biomarkers uncover a range of feeding strategies in Ediacaran communities, highlighting true eumetazoan physiology of some Ediacaran animals.