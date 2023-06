To put to bed a long-standing regret, one man has announced his intention to complete a Commodore 64 RPG (role-playing game) game he began developing as a teenager. Left to gather dust for over 40 years, notes and disks containing his saved code have been dragged out of storage to complete this long overdue task.

The man, Mike Brixius, began developing the game in 1984, and apart from some extra injection of energy in 1989, the game has laid unfinished ever since.

But, as Brixius announced on his YouTube channel, RavenWolf Retro Tech, this won't be the case for much longer. "It's one of those loose threads in my life that I deeply regret," Brixius says in his video on his self-inflicted quest. After years of development, he is looking to his Patreon supporters and YouTube community for moral support and accountability to help him complete his game.