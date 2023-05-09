One of the world's only three Hoan Kiem turtles has been found dead

One of the world's only three Hoan Kiem turtles has been found deadThe death could spell doom for the entire species.Loukia Papadopoulos| May 09, 2023 09:39 AM ESTCreated: May 09, 2023 09:39 AM ESTcultureA preserved turtle on display in the Temple of the Jade Mountain.Casablanca 1911/Wikimedia Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.One of only three Hoan Kiem turtles left in the world has died at a Hanoi lake.According to an article by VN Express International, Phung Huy Vinh, head of the economic department of Son Tay Town, said an official from a non-profit turtle protection group discovered the corpse of the dead Swinhoe's softshell turtle at Dong Mo Lake on Sunday."Its cause of death has yet to be confirmed," Vinh said.The animal was chipped and released into the lake in 2020 to roam freely in its natural habitat.The dead turtle was reported as being 1.56 m long and weighing 93 kg by an IMC non-profit official overseeing a project for the conservation of the Hoan Kiem turtle. See Also Researchers will now attempt to determine its age and cause of death.The species was first described in 1873, but there is little research on its kind.Only four specimens of its kind now exist: two in China, one in Dong Mo Lake, and the other in Xuan Khanh Lake, both in Hanoi. Great grandfather turtle The last known turtle, known to locals as "Cụ Rùa," meaning “great grandfather turtle” in Vietnamese, was reported dead on January 19, 2016, when a resident spotted the turtle's body floating in the water and reported it to the authorities. Meanwhile, the turtle in Dong Mo was first detected by conservationists in 2007. In 2020, genetic analysis revealed at least one more similar turtle living in the lake. Most Popular A photo once surfaced of the two turtles together with their heads above the water.A plan for the conservation of the softshell turtles by the Hanoi People’s Committee for 2021-2025 suggested that experts breed the turtles for conservation purposes, stated VN Express International.The recent death of this last specimen could spell doom for the species not being appropriately conserved. HomeCultureSHOW COMMENT (1) For You US firm unveils game-changing small nuclear reactor that can power 300,000 homesSmall portable nuclear reactors could power up to 1,000 households, here's how they workWorld’s first carbon-eating concrete blocks are weeks away from commercial useHow cultivated meat can solve the problems of animal-sourced meatThe world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been inventedWill a NASA-assisted diffractive solar sail take us to the Sun?A study on 10,000 kinds of Earth's minerals could help us discover extraterrestrial lifeWhat AI did nextDARPA is making Nikola Tesla's dream of wireless energy a realityCompany is attempting to restart a shuttered US nuclear plant for the first time More Stories innovationWhat ChatGPT-4 will mean for AIAlice Cooke| 3/20/2023innovationPersonalized nutrition via 3D printing can be a revolution in food technologyDeena Theresa| 8/29/2022scienceCOP27: Countries want climate compensation, but the US 'continues to block negotiation’Baba Tamim| 11/18/2022