One of the world's only three Hoan Kiem turtles has been found dead

One of only three Hoan Kiem turtles left in the world has died at a Hanoi lake.

According to an article by VN Express International, Phung Huy Vinh, head of the economic department of Son Tay Town, said an official from a non-profit turtle protection group discovered the corpse of the dead Swinhoe's softshell turtle at Dong Mo Lake on Sunday.

"Its cause of death has yet to be confirmed," Vinh said.

The animal was chipped and released into the lake in 2020 to roam freely in its natural habitat.

The dead turtle was reported as being 1.56 m long and weighing 93 kg by an IMC non-profit official overseeing a project for the conservation of the Hoan Kiem turtle.