OneCoin Scam: Investors duped of $4 billion by "Cryptoqueen" says FBI

The OneCoin Scam unfolded in the mid-2010s when cryptocurrency was still a relatively new concept, and investors were looking for ways to put their money into this digital asset. Ignatova and Greenwood founded OneCoin in Sofia, Bulgaria, in 2014 and soon started pitching it to investors in Europe, New York, and other destinations worldwide.

OneCoin promised investors a five or even a ten-fold return on their investment and was touted as a "Bitcoin killer". At a mega event held at London's Wembley Arena In June 2016, Ignatova claimed that nobody would talk about Bitcoin in two years. A little over a year later, she disappeared from the scene, just like the money the investors had put into OneCoin.

The Scam

According to the FBI, both Greenwood and Ignatova were well aware that OneCoin was a scam, right from the beginning of their operations. Even as they were working on the concept of cryptocurrency, they referred to it as a "trashy coin" in their emails. Greenwood described their investors as "idiots" and "crazy" in his correspondence with Konstantin Ignatov, brother of Ruja Ignatov, who also became part of the operations.