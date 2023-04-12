OpenAI launches $20k Bug Bounty Program to make its products safer

OpenAI's ChatGPT has ushered in a race for artificial intelligence (AI) models that provide comprehensive solutions to user queries and can even simulate intriguing imagery with the help of a few text prompts.

While the technology is advancing at a breathtaking pace and producing some mind-boggling results, there are also concerns about these products' safety. AI researchers like Stuart Russell have warned that unchecked, the rise of AI could result in a Chernobyl-like incident for the tech industry.

OpenAI's Bug Bounty Program

OpenAI has been looking to assure its users that products are safe and are extensively tested before being released to the public. With the Bug Bounty program, the company acknowledges that its systems can have flaws and vulnerabilities and is looking to collaborate with experts beyond its organizational domain to find and fix them.

In a blog post, OpenAI said that it was inviting the security research community to participate and report flaws in its system to make it safer for all. The company has also provided incentives on the basis of the severity of the flaws discovered.

Exceptional bug spotting could get one $20,000 as reward alphaspirit/iStock

Low-severity findings could fetch a reward of $200, while exceptional discoveries could get a reward of up to $20,000. Bugcrowd, a leading bug bounty platform, handles the bug submission and reward process.