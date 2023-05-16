OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will defend AI in front of a senate committee hearing

With incredible breakthroughs in the last couple of months alone, there’s no denying that artificial intelligence (AI) is the future. But it has many industry leaders and nations in jitters over its known and, more pressingly, unknown capabilities.

In what ways will AI affect our culture? Will there be a stage when AI masters human intimacy? And most importantly, how do we regulate AI?

To answer some of these questions, Sam Altman, the co-founder of OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, will make his first appearance before a judiciary subcommittee hearing titled ‘Oversight of A.I.: Rules for Artificial Intelligence.’