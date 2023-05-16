OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will defend AI in front of a senate committee hearing

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will defend AI in front of a senate committee hearingHe is likely to say that the ‘regulation of AI is essential.’Sejal Sharma| May 16, 2023 07:57 AM ESTCreated: May 16, 2023 07:57 AM ESTcultureOpenAI CEO Sam AltmanWikimedia Commons Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.With incredible breakthroughs in the last couple of months alone, there’s no denying that artificial intelligence (AI) is the future. But it has many industry leaders and nations in jitters over its known and, more pressingly, unknown capabilities. In what ways will AI affect our culture? Will there be a stage when AI masters human intimacy? And most importantly, how do we regulate AI?To answer some of these questions, Sam Altman, the co-founder of OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, will make his first appearance before a judiciary subcommittee hearing titled ‘Oversight of A.I.: Rules for Artificial Intelligence.’ See Also This comes days after Altman, along with other CEOs like Dario Amodei (Anthropic), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), and Sundar Pichai (Google), met with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to address the risks associated with AI and the responsibility that their respective companies need to take to ensure safety and privacy.Expectations of the hearingAccording to the prepared remarks released ahead of the senate hearing, Altman will tell U.S. lawmakers that regulation of AI must allow companies to be flexible and adapt to new technological developments, especially now that new AI tools are coming under the radar of regulators around the world.The Financial Times reported that Altman will say that the ‘regulation of AI is essential’ and that he is “eager to help policymakers as they determine how to facilitate regulation that balances incentivising safety while ensuring that people are able to access the technology’s benefits.” Most Popular The U.S. is pushing back on AI, with the National Security Agency (NSA) encouraging the use of AI in intelligence communities to keep up with foreign adversaries and U.S. lawmakers pushing a bipartisan bill last month to block AI from launching nuclear weapons. Even Microsoft founder Bill Gates, talking about the threat of AI in an interview with ABC News, had said, “We’re all scared that a bad guy could grab it.” And commenting on whether the U.S. regulators are prepared to tackle the effects of AI, Gates had said ‘Not yet.’Similarly, the European Union is also deliberating on passing new rules to regulate AI. Last week, European lawmakers voted on agreeing to tougher draft legislation to govern the technology, reported Reuters. The bill will be put to a final vote in June. And once it becomes a law, there would be a grace period of two years to allow affected parties to comply with the regulations.It remains to be seen when the U.S. will take up accountability measures for AI systems.HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You NASA's InSight lander revealed the heart of Mars — here's howOpening up Tesla's Supercharger network could help EV users in the USSmall portable nuclear reactors could power up to 1,000 households, here's how they workResearchers discover people are using the internet for sexRevolutionizing tsunami predictions: How an engineer's dose of AI could save livesUp, close and personal with Mars: ReachBot and the future of space missionsBill Gates: Natrium power plant, ‘next nuclear breakthrough’ might be ready by 2030iPhone killer? New AI-wearable Humane hopes to make smartphones obsoleteSpider-like robotic AI arms can be attached to and controlled by humansUS firm unveils game-changing small nuclear reactor that can power 300,000 homes More Stories scienceScientists recreate Neptune's 'diamonds rain' conditions on EarthPaul Ratner| 10/13/2022innovationSpace cannon could fire payloads to orbit in 10 minutes at Mach 20Chris Young| 2/2/2023innovationRise of the machines – The BlueprintAlice Cooke| 11/4/2022