OpenAI launches ChatGPT Enterprise for large businesses

Sam Altman-led OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Enterprise in what is termed the biggest announcement since the debut of its conversational chatbot ChatGPT, CNBC reported. This new tool tier allows businesses access to GPT-4 with no usage restrictions and two times faster performance than previous versions.

Back in November last year, OpenAI became a household name following the release of ChatGPT, where a large number of users experienced the power of generative artificial intelligence (AI) for the first time. In a matter of months, the tool had more than 100 million monthly active users, surpassing the likes of Instagram and Spotify in achieving this feat.