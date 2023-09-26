OpenAI is upgrading ChatGPT with new voice and image tools

OpenAI is upgrading ChatGPT with new voice and image toolsChatGPT users will now be able to “see, hear, and speak.”Shubhangi Dua| Sep 25, 2023 08:03 PM ESTCreated: Sep 25, 2023 08:03 PM ESTcultureChatGPT to launch new toolsBe-easy / Canva Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.ChatGPT, a language model powered by artificial intelligence (AI) developed by OpenAI, is introducing new tools to the public. Users will now be able to “see, hear, and speak.”OpenAI reported that the company will begin rolling out the new voice and image capabilities in ChatGPT over the next two weeks. The features are devised to be user-friendly, enabling individuals to engage in voice conversations and visually demonstrate the subjects of concern to ChatGPT.New user-friendly updatesThe firm aims to make ChatGPT more useful and helpful to users through the updates. MIT Technology Review reported that OpenAI has been refining its technology in hopes of providing a one-stop-shop for AI models in the ChatGPT Plus app, competing with virtual assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa. See Also Related What ChatGPT-4 will mean for AI OpenAI changes AI strategy, won't train ChatGPT on customer data, says Sam Altman OpenAI CEO cautions AI like ChatGPT could cause disinformation, cyber-attacks ChatGPT and its potential for job replacement: A comprehensive analysis The AI company expressed: “Voice and image give you more ways to use ChatGPT in your life. Snap a picture of a landmark while traveling and have a live conversation about what’s interesting about it.”The voice feature will be made available on iOS and Android (opt-in in your settings), and images will be functional on all platforms.OpenAI, exemplifying the tools, said in a statement, “You can now use voice to engage in a back-and-forth conversation with your assistant. Speak with it on the go, request a bedtime story for your family, or settle a dinner table debate.”Previously, the company hinted at the image feature in March earlier this year when unveiling GPT-4 (the model powering ChatGPT). However, the tool was not previously accessible to the general public, implying that users could begin uploading images to the app and quiz it about the image subject.MIT Technology Review also reported that these updates joined the announcement last week that DALL-E 3–the latest version of OpenAI's image-making model, will be connected to ChatGPT so that the users can get the chatbot to generate pictures.Furthermore, OpenAI partnered with Be My Eyes to pave the way for their users to ask ChatGPT questions based on images.Powering the voice featureThe organization, co-founded by Sam Altman, utilized Whisper to power ChatGPT's voice feature, OpenAI's speech-to-text model, and to convert spoken words into text, which is then processed by ChatGPT. It will allow voice communications with the AI software. Joanne Jang, a producer manager, told MIT Technology Review that the synthetic voices were created by training the text-to-speech model on the voices of actors that OpenAI had hired. She further shared that the company might allow users to create their own voices in the future.“In fashioning the voices, the number-one criterion was whether this is a voice you could listen to all day,” she said.OpenAI has considered possible misuse of these features and worked to address concerns related to privacy, safety, and accessibility. The firm is implementing solutions to the concerns through content moderation, data handling, establishing clear user guidelines, implementing limitations on sensitive subjects, encouraging ethical use of software, and collaborating with external organizations, researchers, and experts to conduct audits and assessments of the system. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Antarctic sea ice reaches all-time low annual maximumAre wines losing the battle against climate change?The real impact of blue light on eye health and sleepNew developments in Alzheimer's treatmentsArtemis II: NASA’s SLS rocket receives boosters and coreWhy we put wind turbines underwater7 of the maddest ship designs ever conceived by engineersDoes hydrogen have a future as a clean energy source?Life by 2100: Space settlements, education, and the future of warfareStrong radio emission linked to dusty red quasars Job Board