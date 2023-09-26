OpenAI is upgrading ChatGPT with new voice and image tools

ChatGPT, a language model powered by artificial intelligence (AI) developed by OpenAI, is introducing new tools to the public. Users will now be able to “see, hear, and speak.”

OpenAI reported that the company will begin rolling out the new voice and image capabilities in ChatGPT over the next two weeks. The features are devised to be user-friendly, enabling individuals to engage in voice conversations and visually demonstrate the subjects of concern to ChatGPT.

New user-friendly updates

The firm aims to make ChatGPT more useful and helpful to users through the updates.

MIT Technology Review reported that OpenAI has been refining its technology in hopes of providing a one-stop-shop for AI models in the ChatGPT Plus app, competing with virtual assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa.