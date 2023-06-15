OpenAI warned that Bing wasn't ready, but Microsoft launched it anyway

Microsoft’s multiyear, multibillion-dollar partnership with OpenAI isn’t new. The tech giant first invested in the Sam Altman-led artificial intelligence (AI) behemoth in 2019, starting off with a $1 billion investment, followed by another in 2021. And again in January 2023, the two renewed their tech camaraderie in what is rumored to be a $10 billion investment.

On the surface, everything seems great between the two, with Bill Gates saying AI is the next big thing in the tech industry. But a new report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) says that there is tension brewing between the two companies, which has made their partnership "awkward."