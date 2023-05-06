OpenAI changes AI strategy, won't train ChatGPT on customer data, says Sam Altman

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has revealed that the business will no longer train its large-language GPT models for artificial intelligence (AI) on client data.

Customers' criticism that they do not want OpenAI to train on their data led to this decision, according to a CNBC report on Friday.

"Customers clearly want us not to train on their data, so we've changed our plans: We will not do that," Altman told CNBC.

"We don't train on any API data at all, we haven't for a while."

APIs, or application programming interfaces, are frameworks that enable clients to integrate with OpenAI's services directly.