OpenAI changes AI strategy, won't train ChatGPT on customer data, says Sam Altman"Customers clearly want us not to train on their data. We will not do that," Altman told the media.Baba Tamim| May 06, 2023 06:23 AM ESTCreated: May 06, 2023 06:23 AM ESTcultureFile photo: Sam Altman speaks during TechCrunch Disrupt event in 2017.Wikimedia Commons Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has revealed that the business will no longer train its large-language GPT models for artificial intelligence (AI) on client data. Customers' criticism that they do not want OpenAI to train on their data led to this decision, according to a CNBC report on Friday. "Customers clearly want us not to train on their data, so we've changed our plans: We will not do that," Altman told CNBC. "We don't train on any API data at all, we haven't for a while." APIs, or application programming interfaces, are frameworks that enable clients to integrate with OpenAI's services directly. See Also The revised privacy and data protection policies of OpenAI, however, only apply to clients who utilize the company's API services. The text from OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, may still be used in addition to information from providers other than its API.The corporate clients of OpenAI, like Microsoft, Salesforce, and Snapchat, are more likely to make use of the API capabilities of the organization. However, the modification occurs at a time when numerous businesses are raising issues with the application of large-language models. For instance, restrictions on using OpenAI's ChatGPT for script production or editing have led to a strike by the Writers Guild of America. Most Popular The effect of ChatGPT and comparable systems on their intellectual property is another concern for executives.ChatGPT causing an 'existential crisis?'Barry Diller, a businessman in the entertainment industry and the head of IAC, said that media corporations might litigate their claims and possibly sue AI firms for using their original content. This week, the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which represents over 10,000 writers in the American film industry, went on strike due to an "existential crisis" about the possibility of AI taking their employment, Interesting Engineering reported.Amazon apparently issued a recent warning to staff members not to divulge sensitive information to ChatGPT for fear that it would appear in chat responses for other users.On Monday, employees at Samsung Electronics Co. are not allowed to use generative AI technologies, such as ChatGPT, Google Bard, and Bing AI, among others. According to media sources with access to the company's internal memo, the tech giant alerted staff at one of its main divisions about the new policy due to concerns regarding the security of critical code. "We ask that you diligently adhere to our security guideline, and failure to do so may result in a breach or compromise of company information resulting in disciplinary action up to and including termination of employment," the memo warned employees.The issue of data privacy and protection is becoming more crucial as the use of large-language models increases. AI companies are trying hard to preserve client privacy and be open about using customer data, noted the CNBC report. HomeCultureSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Company is attempting to restart a shuttered US nuclear plant for the first timeDARPA is making Nikola Tesla's dream of wireless energy a realityThe great planet debate: Pluto's redefinition is still controversial 15 years laterEyes on the skies! Astrogeologist explains why space rocks are so importantResearchers have produced vegetables from human hairTwo massive gravity batteries are nearing completion in the US and ChinaUp, close and personal with Mars: ReachBot and the future of space missionsRight to repair: Colorado becomes first state in the US to pass the lawSouth Korea aims to deliver the world's first solid state-batteries for EVsAstronomers are organizing against the 'unsustainable' Starlink problem Job Board