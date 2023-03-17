Opening up Tesla's Supercharger network could help EV users in the US

There are around 145,000 gas fueling stations in the U.S. and about 140,000 EV chargers, but charging an EV often takes much longer than pumping gas.

The need of the hour is Level 3 fast chargers, and Tesla has plans to build more of these.

How many Level 3 fast-chargers the company will open up for non-Tesla users could be an important component of the plans to build up the US's charging infrastructure, especially along the nation's highway corridors.

With the federal government in the U.S. keen to push for a switch from fossil-fuel cars to electric ones, the most important question is whether the country has enough charging infrastructure to support a greater number of users actually choosing electric vehicles.

As per recent statistics, there are more than 282 million vehicles registered for personal and commercial use in the U.S. and around 145,000 gas fueling stations in the country for their energy needs. The adoption of EVs is still minuscule in comparison, accounting for just one percent, or three million cars, in the U.S.