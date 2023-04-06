FBI seizes popular hacker marketplace in 'Operation Cookie Monster'

What did Genesis Market offer?

Launched in 2018, Genesis Market was one of the most popular marketplaces for hackers on the dark web. This is part of the internet that users browse anonymously. While officials believe the marketplace is operated from Russia, it is a treasure trove of information stolen from an estimated 1.5 million computers in the world.

For hackers, Genesis Market could provide up to 80 million account credentials. However, the invite-only marketplace place went a step further and offered a "slick" interface to users while backing it up with multi-language tech support and a dashboard that could keep track of changes on compromised systems since the last visit for hackers.

Stock image of a hacker peshkov/iStock

Genesis listed 460,000 packages of stolen information that included passwords to social media accounts, emails as well as video-streaming websites. Additionally, it also provided hackers with information on browser fingerprints and cookies.

After signing into the account, a hacker could impersonate a user's browser without the need for two-factor verification, as if the user had logged in using their own device. Moreover, as long as Genesis had access to the victim's compromised devices, it could provide hackers with upto-the-minute data from the victim, a highly valuable service in the hacking domain.