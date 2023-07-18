Unopened, first-gen iPhone fetches over $190,000 at latest auction

An unopened 4GB variant of the first-generation iPhone has set a new record by fetching $190,372.80 at a recently concluded auction. It has been referred to as the "Holy Grail" by iPhone collectors and was reflected in the 28 bids that took the auction price from $10,000 to $190,000.

Apple products have always been attractive items at auction houses, especially if they have a link with former CEO Steve Jobs. Back in 2014, an Apple-1 computer, one of the first ever personal computers built, fetched a whopping $905,000 at an auction.

While that price was paid to make the computer a part of the Henry Ford Museum, the recent records for first-generation iPhones are being set by private purchasers making a beeline for collecting the iconic pieces.