Reports of outlawing gas stoves in the US 'overcooked'

"And the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which is independent, is not banning gas stoves. I just want to be very clear on that."

White House's statement was issued in response to the remarks made by Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) member Richard Trumka Jr., who described gas stoves as a "hidden hazard" in an interview with Bloomberg News.

"This is a hidden hazard," Trumka said in the interview on Monday.

"Any option is on the table. Products that can't be made safe can be banned."

CPSC clarification

Republican senators charged the Biden administration with wanting to restrict the use of gas stoves as soon as they heard Trumka's comments.

He, however, tweeted later that he was talking about regulation on new products.

"To be clear, CPSC isn't coming for anyone's gas stoves," he wrote. "Regulations apply to new products."

The Commission has also stated that they do not wish to forbid gas stoves and that there are no active cases requiring their attention at this time, Associated Press (AP) reported on Friday.

CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric issued a statement on Wednesday stating, "I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so."

Biden administration came under heavy criticism because of "overcooked fears" that it is considering outlawing gas stoves countrywide, said the AP report.