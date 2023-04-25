Trending
Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Supernovae
China's 'artificial sun'
US Supreme Court not granting rights to AI
Glaucoma gene therapy
NASA's moon base network

More than a 1,000-year-old adolescent mummy was discovered in Peru

The adolescent may have been a member of the Lima or Ichma cultures.
Nergis Firtina
| Apr 25, 2023 10:24 AM EST
Created: Apr 25, 2023 10:24 AM EST
culture
Newly discovered mummy.
Newly discovered mummy.

Reuters  

On Monday, researchers in Peru discovered a more than 1,000-year-old mummy on the outskirts of the contemporary city, the latest discovery going back to pre-Inca times.

The mummy, discovered in an underground tomb wrapped in a burial bundle with ceramics and rope and fragments of skin and hair was most likely a teenager.

The young woman who had been mummified was discovered in a "good state of conservation," according to archaeologist Yomira Huaman, who is in charge of the Cajamarquilla research project and is connected to the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, as per Reuters.

More than a 1,000-year-old adolescent mummy was discovered in Peru
A more than 1,000-year-old mummy.

Reuters  

The adolescent may have been a member of the Lima or Ichma cultures and lived between 1,100 and 1,200 years ago. Approximately 200 meters (220 yards) from the location of the initial Cajamarquilla mummy's discovery, according to Huaman, referring to a different mummy recovered close the previous year.

The remains of eight children and twelve adults, ostensibly sacrificed between 800 and 1,200 years ago, were also discovered at the archaeological site.

Four pyramid ruins can be found in the vast Cajamarquilla complex and other buildings, including maze-like walls. The complex is Peru's second-largest mud-brick city after Chan Chan in the Andean northern region.

Huaman speculated that inhabitants of Cajamarquilla may have come from both the shore and the Andean highlands. The site, which was thought to be a booming commerce hub, was situated in a dusty area some 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Lima.

Mummification in Peru

Beginning more than 7,000 years ago, several societies in what is now Peru practiced mummification, which gave the living a way to remember and stay connected to the dead. Mummies were sometimes kept as pets or brought to celebrations. Others left food or drink offerings at the graves of their loved ones.

According to the American Museum of Natural History, thousands of years before the Egyptians, the Chinchorro people of what is now Peru and Chile were the first to use mummification. The prepared mummies were painted black or red and given wigs by the Chinchorro. One of the final actions in the procedure would have been the creation of a mask. The sculptor coated the dead person's skull in clay, then fashioned a nose, eyes, and mouth before allowing it to dry. Due to the fragility of unbaked clay used to create the masks below, they rarely made it through the centuries intact.

Most Popular
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/16/image/jpeg/YZVVaS6SqqlHWoHQgSAkmqutLvemfvoPlhApTqdp.webp
China claims its next-gen radar detects all air threats, including stealth fighters
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/24/image/jpeg/d6gEUdpu3QQ1r0veCEsFAu4UdtjjfJjuAz1PnRfM.jpg
How did the universe begin? Study reveals why the ‘bouncing’ theory is wrong
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/30/image/jpeg/HrshXgGbkEJOKmyYSAyHrb6JmdGHzCBtSRYlghii.jpg
Plasma thruster advances bring deep space exploration closer
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/18/image/jpeg/B4SIKmYGrRHxNOQaanexdmvdf40KOs0SbTOmdROv.jpg
Electricity can heal even the worst kind of wounds three times faster, new study finds
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/20/image/jpeg/ScA5gk4REbDQ0xaXiJjAYjs9IqTA9kJhFE9TvQcx.jpg
300 million cigarette butts and counting: Indian company converts them into beautiful products
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/20/image/jpeg/IJGJ1n8aZSCMPVSpcq5jL58WvCJomn8qBwd4T37w.jpg
Our understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrong
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/hPpt8VbddUqMedDyJvlX5smCdHbgajADzGS4yZEv.jpg
China claims its Space Station has achieved 100% oxygen regeneration in orbit
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/ytznp0Jp8uETO1wcKWaB3vYDxcMsVbgAVlHw0H6a.jpg
Czech firm shuts solar plant after it generated more power than the grid could handle
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/ZKwJ0DBeGM/untitled-3-11.jpg
Let there be light: Award-winning engineer uses unique materials to sculpt lamps
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/08/image/png/1uxarRWPWEBWUEUijTLto3K3LJoMqJy60me57iMh.png
Transforming future health care technology in the U.S.
More Stories
scienceRevolutionizing treatment of neurodegenerative diseases - One patient at a time
Ameya Paleja| 8/16/2022
diy9 helpful SQL tips to create and maintain a top-notch database
Christopher McFadden| 10/30/2022
scienceCan you predict intelligence? Neuroscientists figure out how
Paul Ratner| 1/8/2023