More than a 1,000-year-old adolescent mummy was discovered in Peru

On Monday, researchers in Peru discovered a more than 1,000-year-old mummy on the outskirts of the contemporary city, the latest discovery going back to pre-Inca times.

The mummy, discovered in an underground tomb wrapped in a burial bundle with ceramics and rope and fragments of skin and hair was most likely a teenager.

The young woman who had been mummified was discovered in a "good state of conservation," according to archaeologist Yomira Huaman, who is in charge of the Cajamarquilla research project and is connected to the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, as per Reuters.

A more than 1,000-year-old mummy. Reuters

The adolescent may have been a member of the Lima or Ichma cultures and lived between 1,100 and 1,200 years ago. Approximately 200 meters (220 yards) from the location of the initial Cajamarquilla mummy's discovery, according to Huaman, referring to a different mummy recovered close the previous year.

The remains of eight children and twelve adults, ostensibly sacrificed between 800 and 1,200 years ago, were also discovered at the archaeological site.

Four pyramid ruins can be found in the vast Cajamarquilla complex and other buildings, including maze-like walls. The complex is Peru's second-largest mud-brick city after Chan Chan in the Andean northern region.