Over 800 ancient stone tools unearthed from an Ice Age site in Kent

Archaeologists discovered a stunning collection of over 800 stone artifacts from a hillside in Britain.

These are among the largest ancient stone tools ever unearthed in Britain.

The stone artifacts, which date back over 300,000 years, were discovered buried in deep Ice Age sediments on a slope above the Medway Valley.

The University College London Institute of Archaeology researchers undertook this excavation work in Kent. The excavation work was done before establishing the Maritime Academy School in Frindsbury, Kent.

Unique giant handaxes

Two "giant handaxes" stood out among the retrieved objects. The form of these big flint knives looked to be peculiar, having a sharp pointed tip and a thicker base.