Owners of BambuLab’s X1C and P1P 3D printers woke up to strange noises as the printers went rogue and performed jobs without any commands.

Some woke up to broken printers, while some to damaged parts.

A Reddit user put up pictures of the dysfunctional printer which 3D printed another job on top of a completed job.

The Redditor with the username beehphy wrote in their post, “Started a print @ 11 PM. Time-lapse shows it finish successfully at just before 2 AM. At ~2:30 AM while I slept, the machine started itself again with the last print still on the bed. I see a timestamped time-lapse video that starts at about 2:30 AM.”