Trending
Tesla in China
Bible's Lost Section Found
Alzheimer's treatment
Realistic Holograms
Robot Dogs to Paint Art
Lightweight Telescope Mirror

Wall paintings depicting Christ and the Virgin Mary accidentally discovered in Sudan

The main picture is accompanied by an incredibly difficult-to-understand Old Nubian inscription.
Nergis Firtina
| Apr 12, 2023 09:25 AM EST
Created: Apr 12, 2023 09:25 AM EST
culture
Old Dongola (Tungul in Old Nubian) was the capital of Makuria, one of the most prominent medieval African states.
Old Dongola (Tungul in Old Nubian) was the capital of Makuria, one of the most prominent medieval African states.

Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archeology, University of Warsaw  

Discovered in the old Sudanese village of Old Dongola are a collection of medieval Christian paintings that have never before been seen.

Supported by the European Research Council, the discovery was made by archeologists Dr. Lorenzo de Lellis and Maciej Wygo while exploring houses dating from the Funj period (16th-19th centuries CE). In the mysterious complex of sun-dried brick apartments, the inside of which was decorated with figural motifs exclusive to Christian art.

According to the statement made by the university, the paintings included images of the Mother of God, Christ, and a tableau showing Christ, Archangel Michael, and a Nubian ruler. This, however, was not a common portrayal of a Nubian king who was guarded by angels or saints.

Archangel Michael stands by the monarch and protects him and Christ with his outspread wings. Sitting in the clouds, Christ receives a bow from the king and a kiss on the hand. There are no comparable scenes in Nubian art.

Wall paintings depicting Christ and the Virgin Mary accidentally discovered in Sudan
Presentation of Mother of God.

Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archeology, University of Warsaw   

Depicting the Virgin Mary

The hierarchical character of the figures depicted on the side walls contrasts with the representation's energy and intimacy. The representation of the Virgin Mary on the chamber's north wall also deviates from the norm for Mary in Nubian art. Dark garments are worn by the Mother of God, who is portrayed in a dignified stance. She holds a book and a cross in her hands. Her left hand is depicted holding a book that is only partially still visible, while his right hand is portrayed making a blessing motion.

Most Popular

The main picture is accompanied by an incredibly difficult-to-understand Old Nubian inscription. The scholars discovered that it contains multiple references to a monarch named David and a prayer to God for the protection of the city, according to a preliminary interpretation by Dr. Vincent van Gerven Oei. King David is most likely the regal person represented in the painting, and Dongola is the city named in the inscription.

Further excavations may provide answers to these and other questions about the enigmatic structure.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/09/image/png/xuNK5pfgnb2jjTRYnRg4ze40JJva1EYmzTk6QuK9.png
OpenAI's GPT-4: How is it different from its predecessor GPT-3.5?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/28/image/jpeg/6RAz1B38pQpJMDYbjoXAwx1wQn4LwwhwIK2h1quD.jpg
A Norwegian company is turning worn-out tires into oil
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/30/image/jpeg/QdIBzxhEl8ZHdodGqqWYUGS643Ak6HuhNuL9ircK.jpg
The people behind the largest aircraft engine in the world –– The Blueprint
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/19/image/jpeg/UehhfpVWFAxWGJ8Urwj5aK85KwusgMULlunX3RDm.jpg
The Blueprint: Do animals go through break-ups? What the science reveals
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/09/image/jpeg/pTPeqxOPgjoSb9ETtsTZNmPWWIHNqiMcudnE2YaD.jpg
'Coco': Animal rescue center successfully treats dog for alcohol addiction
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/09/image/jpeg/SLlbjVOFWl4gnzvIRksxVFQwENVgxuYkAw4I4j2G.jpg
Top notes of sex? Engineered plants trick pests using sex perfume
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/15/image/png/MauhVlHImAnjyKjIobbbroPq9BjldNDmmVwDBCaN.png
Earth’s 'peculiar' magnetic field is proof of how strange our solar system came to be
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/08/image/png/1uxarRWPWEBWUEUijTLto3K3LJoMqJy60me57iMh.png
Transforming future health care technology in the U.S.
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/09/image/jpeg/7WskEnEoDi7IgKjdQd0vODBi7iuIrZ7YllxfDve4.jpg
Land it like SpaceX: China claims breakthrough in rocket vertical landing
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/09/image/jpeg/oc7xPNDQGtq5sail4SfbHaX1pcI4c42XQaw88g0d.jpg
NASA funds cutting-edge Space pharmacy, futuristic asteroid defense projects
More Stories
diy9 helpful SQL tips to create and maintain a top-notch database
Christopher McFadden| 10/30/2022
innovationThe world’s biggest aircraft is almost ready to Roc – The Blueprint
Alice Cooke| 1/29/2023
healthThe science behind picking your nose – The Blueprint
Alice Cooke| 11/13/2022