Wall paintings depicting Christ and the Virgin Mary accidentally discovered in Sudan
Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archeology, University of Warsaw
Discovered in the old Sudanese village of Old Dongola are a collection of medieval Christian paintings that have never before been seen.
Supported by the European Research Council, the discovery was made by archeologists Dr. Lorenzo de Lellis and Maciej Wygo while exploring houses dating from the Funj period (16th-19th centuries CE). In the mysterious complex of sun-dried brick apartments, the inside of which was decorated with figural motifs exclusive to Christian art.
According to the statement made by the university, the paintings included images of the Mother of God, Christ, and a tableau showing Christ, Archangel Michael, and a Nubian ruler. This, however, was not a common portrayal of a Nubian king who was guarded by angels or saints.
Archangel Michael stands by the monarch and protects him and Christ with his outspread wings. Sitting in the clouds, Christ receives a bow from the king and a kiss on the hand. There are no comparable scenes in Nubian art.
Depicting the Virgin Mary
The hierarchical character of the figures depicted on the side walls contrasts with the representation's energy and intimacy. The representation of the Virgin Mary on the chamber's north wall also deviates from the norm for Mary in Nubian art. Dark garments are worn by the Mother of God, who is portrayed in a dignified stance. She holds a book and a cross in her hands. Her left hand is depicted holding a book that is only partially still visible, while his right hand is portrayed making a blessing motion.
The main picture is accompanied by an incredibly difficult-to-understand Old Nubian inscription. The scholars discovered that it contains multiple references to a monarch named David and a prayer to God for the protection of the city, according to a preliminary interpretation by Dr. Vincent van Gerven Oei. King David is most likely the regal person represented in the painting, and Dongola is the city named in the inscription.
Further excavations may provide answers to these and other questions about the enigmatic structure.