Wall paintings depicting Christ and the Virgin Mary accidentally discovered in Sudan

According to the statement made by the university, the paintings included images of the Mother of God, Christ, and a tableau showing Christ, Archangel Michael, and a Nubian ruler. This, however, was not a common portrayal of a Nubian king who was guarded by angels or saints.

Archangel Michael stands by the monarch and protects him and Christ with his outspread wings. Sitting in the clouds, Christ receives a bow from the king and a kiss on the hand. There are no comparable scenes in Nubian art.

Presentation of Mother of God. Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archeology, University of Warsaw

Depicting the Virgin Mary

The hierarchical character of the figures depicted on the side walls contrasts with the representation's energy and intimacy. The representation of the Virgin Mary on the chamber's north wall also deviates from the norm for Mary in Nubian art. Dark garments are worn by the Mother of God, who is portrayed in a dignified stance. She holds a book and a cross in her hands. Her left hand is depicted holding a book that is only partially still visible, while his right hand is portrayed making a blessing motion.